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No Official Participation In Track 2 Dialogue With Pakistan: Foreign Secretary

      Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri dismisses reports claiming that India and Pakistan held a Track-2 dialogue on the sidelines of a Security Conference held in Sri Lanka. Responding to questions on reports of the Track 2 dialogue,...

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Daily Excelsior
05:36 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri dismisses reports claiming that India and Pakistan held a Track-2 dialogue on the sidelines of a Security Conference held in Sri Lanka. Responding to questions on reports of the Track 2 dialogue, FS Misri said such interactions are neither new nor recognised by the Indian government. The Foreign Secretary said that as far as the Indian government is concerned, there is no official participation, support or involvement in events like these.

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