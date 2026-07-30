No more compromising patient safety: Centre plans strict safety norms for two-wheeler ambulances

PANCHKULA, July 30: The days of risky rides for patients in two-wheeled ambulances may soon be over.

The Central Government is pushing for a sweeping upgrade of safety standards for bike ambulances nationwide. The new draft rules aim to guarantee that every patient-carrying vehicle is not only mechanically reliable and fully equipped, but also truly safe for emergency journeys.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has set its sights on amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to create a special set of regulations for two-wheeled ambulances. This step comes as bike ambulances become lifelines for accident victims, cardiac patients and the critically ill, especially in traffic-choked cities and far-flung villages where traditional ambulances struggle to reach in time. If the new rules take effect, every patient-carrying bike ambulance will face a thorough inspection before it can hit the road.

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Inspectors will scrutinise everything from how securely the patient compartment is mounted to the stability of stretchers, the reliability of safety belts, and the readiness of emergency lights and fire extinguishers. Any vehicle falling short of these tough standards will be kept off the road.

The Centre has also proposed a two-year validity for the fitness certificate of two-wheeled ambulances. From October 1, 2026, emergency warning lights fitted on these vehicles must comply with the latest AIS:209 (Part 1):2026 standards.

From October 1, 2027, all newly manufactured L2-category two-wheeled ambulances must comply with these safety standards before being permitted to operate in areas notified by state governments.

Officials are confident that these new rules will raise the bar for emergency medical transport, making journeys safer and more dependable for patients. With national standards in place, the government hopes to deliver swift emergency care without sacrificing safety.

The draft notification is now open for public feedback, inviting citizens to share their views before the rules are set in stone.

(UNI)