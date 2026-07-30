No matter the division, violence BJP-RSS spread, soul of country imbued with unity: Priyanka

NEW DELHI, July 30: In a scathing attack on the BJP-RSS, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said regardless of "violence, hate and division" spread in the country by them, the soul of the country is imbued with brotherhood and unity, which will not change.

Her remarks in the Parliament House complex came in response to a question on the Indian men's and women's hockey team jerseys being changed to saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kits.

Asked about the issue, the Congress general secretary said, "They may change the uniform, they may try to change the history through the education policy, they can do whatever they want, but you have seen what the youth think about this."

Advertisement

"The youth that had gathered at Jantar Mantar, what were they saying about this? That is the voice of the country," Gandhi told reporters.

The fight for the freedom of this country was based on truth and non-violence and the RSS was nowhere in the picture, she said.

Gandhi said the entire country knows the truth, and those who did not know are getting to know the intentions of the BJP-RSS.

The Congress under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi had carried out the freedom movement, she said.

"The soul of this country is imbued with truth, non-violence, brotherhood and no one can change that," Priyanka Gandhi asserted. Neither the RSS nor anyone else can change that, she said.

"No matter how much violence, hate and division they may spread, the soul of the country that has brotherhood, mutual harmony and unity cannot be changed," Gandhi said.

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will be seen in saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kits at next month's FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, a change that has been questioned by former captain Viren Rasquinha.

Unveiling the new jersey on its social media pages, Hockey India said the design and colour of the jersey are meant to "tell a story" and carry "India's pride". It said the colour saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice and victory.

The move to change the colour of the main jersey from blue to saffron didn't go down well with former India captain Viren Rasquinha.

"I must say that Hockey India has done many good things for... But this is embarrassing. The legacy and identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?" Rasquinha, who is also the CEO of Olympic Gold Quest, wrote on 'X'. "My simple & humble point is on pride, identity & legacy."

But the national federation defended the decision, saying there is nothing wrong in choosing saffron as it is a "part of our tricolour". (PTI)