No leniency for bank officers playing beyond delegated powers: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that a bank officer cannot escape disciplinary consequences merely because his actions caused no financial loss or even resulted in profit, holding that acting beyond delegated authority itself constitutes serious misconduct in the banking sector.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Rajesh Sekhri made the observation while allowing an appeal filed by J&K Grameen Bank and others against a Single Judge judgment which had quashed disciplinary punishment imposed upon former bank officer Rachhpal Singh.

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The Division Bench restored the punishment reducing Singh to the lowest stage of Officer Scale-I carrying basic pay of Rs 48,170, but simultaneously set aside the direction withholding his superannuation benefits and ordered the Bank to release them immediately.

The dispute arose from disciplinary proceedings initiated against Singh over his functioning as Branch Head at the Bank’s Simble Morh Branch. The Bank alleged that he had extended undue favour and sanctioned loans and advances to selected borrowers in violation of operational guidelines and beyond the powers delegated to him.

An Inquiry Officer submitted a report on February 3, 2022, holding that except for one charge which was partially proved, the remaining charges stood proved against Singh. The disciplinary authority thereafter reduced him to the lowest stage in Officer Scale-II and ordered that his superannuation benefits be released on the reduced pay.

Singh approached the appellate authority, which modified the punishment by reducing his basic pay to the first stage of Officer Scale-I at Rs 48,170. It also directed that his retirement benefits would be released only after recovery or adjustment of the loan accounts referred to in the disciplinary proceedings.

The Single Judge had subsequently quashed the punishment, taking into account that the Bank had suffered no financial loss, Singh had not derived any pecuniary gain and most of the irregularities had already been rectified.

Setting aside that view, the Division Bench held that the scope of judicial review over disciplinary punishment is limited and a writ court cannot reassess evidence as though it were an appellate authority.

Referring to several Supreme Court judgments, the Bench observed that courts can interfere with disciplinary punishment only where it is found to be shockingly disproportionate. In banking institutions dealing with public money, it said, exceeding delegated authority itself amounts to a gross breach of discipline and misconduct.

The Bench stressed that the defence of absence of financial loss cannot come to the rescue of a bank employee who consciously travels beyond the limits of his authority. It observed that Singh, being a Senior Manager and Class-I Officer, could not claim ignorance about the extent of his powers. The Court also noted that during the disciplinary proceedings he had admitted misconduct and had earlier been charge-sheeted and penalised twice during his service career.

“The absence of actual financial loss or the fact that Bank earned a profit would not absolve the employee of the Bank, because the absence of malice or mens rea in departmental proceedings is irrelevant,” the Division Bench observed, adding that the misconduct in the case was “unpardonable”.

It held that retirement benefits can be forfeited or withheld only to the extent of quantified loss or damage caused to the Bank, and such action must follow an opportunity of hearing to the employee. In Singh’s case, neither the disciplinary authority nor the appellate authority had quantified any loss.

The Bench therefore held that his superannuation benefits could not be kept withheld merely until recovery of the loan accounts, particularly when the Bank had an alternative legal remedy to recover outstanding amounts from borrowers.