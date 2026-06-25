No justification for Ashura procession ban: Aga Mujtaba

Urges LG to lift decades-old restrictions

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: Senior leader of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Aga Syed Mujtaba, today demanded the revocation of the decades-old ban on the historic Ashura procession of the 10th of Muharram.

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He said there was no justification for continuing the restrictions in view of the improved security situation in Kashmir and the peaceful conduct of the 8th Muharram procession in recent years.

Addressing a press conference here, Mujtaba urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to allow the procession to resume along its traditional route from Abi Guzar to Ali Park, Zadibal.

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He said such a move would honour the sentiments of lakhs of mourners and respect public sentiment.

"The administration itself claims that peace has returned to J&K and that the situation has improved. The ban on the 8th Muharram procession was lifted a few years ago, and since then it has been conducted peacefully, in an organised manner and with a sense of responsibility," he said.

When the "successful conduct" of the 8th Muharram procession has "not affected law and order," he said, "there is no logical reason to continue the ban on the joint Ashura procession on the 10th of Muharram."

Mujtaba said the procession was not merely a religious congregation but an inseparable part of Kashmir's collective cultural identity and a symbol of the Valley's shared heritage, brotherhood and communal harmony.

Recalling its significance, he said members of various communities actively participated in and supported the procession in the past.

Mujtaba said the decades-old restrictions were no longer justified given the prevailing security scenario and the administration's own claims of normalcy and peace.

Referring to Muharram arrangements, he said the community appreciated the security measures put in place by the administration but remained concerned over the lack of civic amenities and essential facilities for mourners and Imambargahs.