No judicial interference in arbitration without exceptional ground: HC

*Dismisses plea against verification of 1,013 solar plants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has dismissed Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited’s plea challenging the Arbitrator’s order constituting an Expert Committee for physical verification and technical inspection of 1,013 Off-Grid Solar PV Power Plants, holding that the company failed to demonstrate either a patent absence of inherent jurisdiction or manifest perversity warranting interference under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution.

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The Court held that the Arbitrator’s decision to seek expert assistance was a power expressly conferred by Section 26 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

Justice Sanjay Parihar further held that mere error of fact or law, or the possibility that another view could have been taken, does not justify supervisory interference, observing that the Court cannot examine an interlocutory procedural determination in arbitration as though exercising appellate jurisdiction.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Tata Power against an interlocutory order passed by the Arbitrator under Section 26 of the Act, whereby an Expert Committee was constituted to undertake physical verification and technical inspection of Off-Grid Solar PV Power Plants forming the subject matter of the arbitral proceedings.

The plants, having a capacity of 3.5 KWP, were installed at 1,013 project sites spread across 20 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The contract had been awarded by the State Procurement and Supplies Agency (SPSA) pursuant to a Notice Inviting Tender for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the solar plants. According to Tata Power, it completed installation and commissioning at all 1,013 sites, which were thereafter physically verified and certified by the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), the State Nodal Agency under the Department of Science and Technology.

Commissioning certificates dated January 23 and January 29, 2024 were issued in respect of 485 Panchayat Ghars in Jammu Division and 528 Panchayat Ghars in Kashmir Division, covering all 1,013 sites. Tata Power claimed that approximately Rs 38.66 crore remained unpaid and stated that it terminated the contract on June 8, 2023 after completing its obligations.

The project sites thereafter remained in the custody and control of the respondents and/or respective Panchayat authorities, according to the petitioner.

During the arbitral proceedings, SPSA had earlier sought appointment of an Expert Committee under Section 26 for physical verification and technical inspection of the project sites. By a detailed order dated December 23, 2025, the Arbitrator declined a wholesale post-closure inspection, while expressly preserving the power to appoint an expert suo motu or upon a renewed request if necessity for such assistance arose at a subsequent stage.

SPSA renewed its request on March 25, 2026, relying upon district-level field-verification material stated to have been collected in March 2026 and a communication attributed to a Junior Assistant concerning verification of Kashmir Division sites. It also relied upon field-verification reports concerning Shopian, Budgam, Ganderbal and Kulgam, claiming that the material prima facie indicated that installations claimed to have been commissioned were not existing at several locations. The respondents also questioned the Quality Inspection Report and commissioning certificates.

Tata Power opposed the renewed application, contending that it sought to reopen an issue already decided, travelled beyond the pleadings, introduced a new factual defence after closure of evidence and relied upon material generated nearly three years after termination of the contract. It also argued that an inspection conducted in March 2026 could not legitimately determine whether contractual obligations had been duly performed during 2021-2023.

The High Court, however, held that these objections primarily concerned the admissibility, relevance, probative value and ultimate effect of the material and not the existence of the Arbitrator’s statutory power to obtain expert assistance. The Court noted that Section 26 expressly empowers an Arbitrator, unless otherwise agreed by the parties, to appoint one or more experts to report on specific issues to be determined by the Arbitrator.

The Court also reiterated the settled position that judicial intervention in interlocutory arbitral orders must remain exceptional. Referring to Supreme Court judgments, it held that the statutory scheme cannot be circumvented by subjecting interlocutory determinations of an Arbitrator to supervisory review at every stage. An aggrieved party ordinarily has to await the award and pursue the statutory remedy available under Section 34.

At the same time, the High Court made an important clarification regarding the evidentiary value of the proposed inspection. It held that a physical condition found in 2026 cannot automatically be treated as proof of the condition prevailing in 2023. The causal and temporal connection, if any, between the Committee’s observations and Tata Power’s contractual performance would have to be independently established and evaluated by the Arbitrator after hearing both sides.

The Court further held that constitution of the Committee does not, by itself, amount to an adjudication that the petitioner’s installations were defective, incomplete or non-existent. Nor would the Committee’s report determine the rights and liabilities of the parties. Tata Power must be given an effective opportunity to question the report’s methodology, factual assumptions, temporal relevance and conclusions and, where permissible, place rebuttal material or evidence before the Arbitrator.

Finding that no patent lack of inherent jurisdiction or manifest perversity of the exceptional degree necessary for interference had been demonstrated, the Court dismissed the writ petition and vacated the interim direction, if any.

Senior Additional Advocate General Abdul Rashid Malik appeared for the UT where as Senior Advocate Abhinav Sharma with Advocates Abhirash Sharma, Siddhant Gupta, Akash Lamba, Shreyesth Ramesh Sharma, Senior Advocate Syed Faisal Qadri with Advocate Manik Dutt appeared for Tata Power.