No honking, please

Pankaj Patwari

pankajpatwari@yahoo.com

I recently returned to my hometown, Jammu, after a four-year professional assignment overseas. Coming home was a delight. The city has transformed remarkably with wider roads, new flyovers and better infrastructure. Yet, amid all this visible progress, one thing welcomed me back, with Shah Rukh Khan's trademark outstretched arms, long before my relatives could: the relentless chorus of vehicle horns.

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I must confess, the first few days back in Jammu were an auditory workout. Every unnecessary honk made my head turn instinctively. After a week, however, I realized I was the only one turning. Everyone else had developed what can only be described as selective hearing.

Now, before anyone accuses me of exaggeration, let me clarify that I have nothing against the humble horn. Like every invention, it serves an important purpose. It warns. It alerts. It prevents accidents. In fact, there are situations where a timely honk can save lives. The problem begins when the horn stops being a safety device and starts becoming a lifestyle choice.

Living overseas also introduced me to a very different relationship with the horn. There, the sound of a horn is so rare that whenever you hear one, you instinctively turn your head and wonder what serious situation has unfolded. A horn is treated as a warning of last resort. Back home, however, the horn appears to enjoy a much broader job description.

Red light? Honk.

Traffic jam? Honk.

A pedestrian crossing the road? Honk.

A pedestrian quietly walking along the roadside, leaving ample room for the traffic to pass. Still... Honk.

Vehicle ahead already trapped behind a long queue of vehicles? Honk.

Nothing moving in any direction whatsoever? Honk harder.

Sometimes I wonder whether certain motorists believe that every press of the horn adds a few extra horsepower to the engine. The horn often seems less like a safety feature and more like an extension of the accelerator.

One of my favourite observations is what happens at a traffic signal. The light turns green and before the driver in front has even had the opportunity to move his foot from the brake pedal to the accelerator, someone three vehicles behind has already begun an enthusiastic horn recital. The expectation appears to be that traffic should move at the speed of thought.

Equally fascinating is the driver who honks continuously while stuck in a traffic jam. One almost feels tempted to roll down the window and ask whether the driver possesses information that the rest of us do not. Has the driver discovered a hidden tunnel beneath the road? Is there a secret emergency lane visible only to them? Do they expect the vehicles ahead to simply evaporate? Apparently, the answer to all three questions is yes, provided the horn is pressed with sufficient conviction.

However, in reality, traffic congestion remains stubbornly immune to even the most enthusiastic use of the horn. The loudest horn rarely clears the road. It merely increases stress, irritates fellow motorists, startles pedestrians, disturbs patients in hospitals, disrupts students preparing for examinations and adds another layer to the growing menace of noise pollution. The tragedy is that we have become so accustomed to it that many of us no longer notice it. Perhaps that is precisely why we don't question it. This is the most worrying part.

Noise has become the new normal. And noise carries a cost.

Numerous medical studies have linked excessive noise exposure with stress, anxiety, sleep disturbances, elevated blood pressure and reduced concentration. Elderly citizens, children and patients are particularly vulnerable. Yet, unlike potholes or traffic jams, noise pollution often escapes attention because its effects are gradual rather than dramatic.

This raises an important question: Why do we honk so much?

The answer, I believe, lies less in traffic conditions and more in driving culture.

Many of us treat the horn as a communication tool rather than a safety device. We use it to express impatience. We use it to demand priority. We use it to announce our presence. Occasionally, we use it to vent our frustration. In short, the horn has become the emotional support system of the modern motorist.

Like most habits, it is learned.

No child is born believing that every traffic inconvenience must be accompanied by a horn. We acquire this behaviour by observing others. If we genuinely wish to nip this habit in the bud, we must begin where every driver begins-during the process of obtaining a driving license.

A driving license should certify more than one's ability to operate a vehicle; it should reflect an understanding of responsibility, patience and respect for fellow road users. When new drivers obtain a license, they should not only learn how to steer, reverse and park but also learn lane discipline, pedestrian awareness, patience, road etiquette and the responsible use of the horn.

The process of obtaining a driving license should shape behaviour, not merely certify competence. If motorists are taught from the outset that unnecessary honking is inconsiderate, ineffective and harmful, many will carry that lesson throughout their driving lives. Awareness must begin at the source.

The government and the traffic authorities can also play an important role. The Traffic Police could periodically organize "No Unnecessary Honking Weeks", reward disciplined drivers (even if such recognition appears symbolic at first), conduct awareness campaigns at schools and colleges and prominently display "Think Before You Honk" or "The Road is Shared By All" kind of messages at major intersections. Driving institutes, petrol pumps, radio stations and social media platforms can all contribute to spreading awareness. After all, habits are formed through repetition. The same principle that normalized excessive honking can help reduce it.

Technology, too, can become an ally. Many cities across the world have experimented with noise-monitoring systems and stricter enforcement in designated silent zones near hospitals, schools and places of worship. While enforcement alone cannot solve the problem, it can reinforce the message that unnecessary honking is not a harmless habit. Citizen participation can further strengthen the effort. Imagine a simple mechanism through which citizens could report repeated instances of reckless or unnecessary honking. Even if the objective is educational rather than punitive, such initiatives can create accountability and encourage self-discipline.

Of course, change will not happen overnight. Traffic culture develops over decades. But every positive transformation begins with a first step. There was a time when wearing seat belts was uncommon. There was a time when helmets were frequently ignored. Today, public awareness and enforcement have significantly changed behaviour. The same can happen with unnecessary honking.

And if all else fails, I still have one modest proposal for automobile manufacturers.

Future vehicles should be redesigned so that every press of the horn consumes a few extra drops of fuel instead of merely drawing power from the battery. I suspect silence would become fashionable overnight, given the steady climb of fuel prices. After all, nothing encourages self-control quite like a dent in one's pocket.

As Jammu continues its journey towards becoming a smarter, more modern and more liveable city, perhaps it is time to pay attention to a problem that is heard everywhere but discussed far too little. Roads can be widened. Flyovers can be built. Infrastructure can be upgraded. But true progress is reflected not only in the structures we construct but also in the habits we cultivate. Perhaps that is the mark of a truly developed city-not merely wider roads, but calmer minds behind the wheel.

The next time we find ourselves reaching instinctively for the horn, perhaps we should pause for a moment and ask a simple question: Will this honk solve the problem? Or will it merely add to the noise?

The answer, perhaps, has been quieter than we think all along.

Sometimes, the sweetest sound on the road is no sound at all.