No further increase in electricity tariffs: Omar

Will fulfil all promises in 3 ½ years

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 25: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today assured people that the Government would not increase electricity tariffs any further.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Addressing a gathering in Tangmarg, he said his Government had tried to keep the additional burden on consumers to a minimum.

"I assure you, my complete effort will be that, God willing, during this Government, after this, we will not increase the electricity rates any further. No more than this," he said.

Omar said the present Government had imposed only a limited burden on consumers through the recent tariff revision and maintained that previous governments had also increased electricity rates.

"When these people were in power, when they had to increase the electricity rates, it increased by 13-15 per cent four years ago," he said.

Referring to the previous PDP-BJP Government, the Chief Minister said, "Four years ago, electricity rates were increased by 15 per cent. When the PDP government was in power, the tariff was also increased by around 13.5 to 14 per cent?" he said.

Questioning the criticism on tariff revision, Omar said: "Why did you remain silent at that time? At that time, didn't you feel that injustice was being done to the people?" Click here to watch video

The Chief Minister said his government had never promised that electricity tariffs would remain unchanged.

"When did we say that the rates of electricity will not increase? We said that we will provide 200 units to the poorest people for free," he said.

Omar maintained that the free-power commitment and the tariff revision were separate issues, adding that the government intends to provide the promised free electricity through solar panels.

The Chief Minister also defended the quantum of the latest increase, saying it came after a gap of four years and amid rising inflation, higher input costs and the increasing quantity of electricity being supplied to consumers.

"We have only increased the price by around 6 per cent. We are not celebrating by increasing the rate of electricity. This was our helplessness," Omar said.

He said reducing power-sector losses would be key to preventing further tariff increases in the future.

"As our losses in electricity decrease, we will not have to increase the rate of electricity," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government would now focus on improving basic public services and infrastructure, including drinking water supply, schools, healthcare, roads and horticulture infrastructure.

"The rest of the work is to provide clean drinking water to people, to repair schools for children, to send doctors to hospitals, to improve the roads, to make a fruit market and to develop the area," he said.

Omar also reiterated his government's commitment to fulfilling all promises made to the people during its remaining term.

"All the promises we have made to people, God willing, in the next three and a half years, we will fulfil all those promises and present ourselves to you," he said.