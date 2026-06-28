Srinagar, Jun 28: National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday dismissed the allegations of malpractices in recruitment, saying the process of outsourcing for jobs was started before they came to power.

"We did not start this outsourcing process. We got it in legacy, just like they (PDP) left us to face the fallout of Article 370 abrogation and division of the erstwhile state," advisor to the chief minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, told reporters here.

Wani, accompanied by ministers Sakina Ittoo and Javed Dar, addressed a press conference to counter the allegations of back-door appointments levelled by opposition PDP president Mehbooba Mufti against the NC dispensation.

Wani also challenged the opposition parties to provide evidence of a single backdoor appointment made by the government.

Wani said there was an attempt to create confusion with regard to the government's recruitment policy.

"We are duty-bound to clear the misunderstandings as it is our responsibility to make sure that the facts are placed before the public," he said.

Wani said the outsourcing framework in Jammu and Kashmir was created from 2015 to 2018, when the PDP-BJP coalition government was in power.

"The appointments, which are now being questioned, were initiated before the 2024 assembly elections. The same process has just continued," he said.

The advisor said the NC government has initiated the process to fill 40,000 vacancies through a transparent and merit-based process.

"It is expected to be completed soon," he added.

"There are no more paper leaks, cancelled selection lists or any other irregularities. These things have now been consigned to history," he said.

Ittoo said the outsourced personnel were not replacing the full-time posts in the government departments.

"These are short-term arrangements as outsourced workers are in addition to the sanctioned strength of employees in any department," she said.