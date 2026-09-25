No formal request for Central Drugs Lab needed to invoke re-analysis safeguard: HC

‘Timely challenge ends conclusiveness of Govt Analyst's report’

*Failure to test sample before expiry causes prejudice

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, Sept 24: In a significant ruling on the statutory safeguards available to drug manufacturers and accused persons in prosecutions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that once a person, within the prescribed 28-day period, communicates an intention to controvert a Government Analyst's report, the statutory mechanism for re-analysis cannot be defeated merely because the person has referred to an NABL-accredited laboratory instead of specifically naming the Central Drugs Laboratory.

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Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, while allowing a petition filed by Maxmed Life Sciences Pvt Ltd and its Director Sanjeev Wasan, observed that the failure to subject the disputed drug sample to statutory re-analysis before expiry of its shelf life had deprived the petitioners of a valuable safeguard under Sections 25(3) and 25(4) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The High Court consequently quashed the complaint pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, and all consequential proceedings against the petitioners.

The case arose from a sample of the drug "Amzone", manufactured by Maxmed Life Sciences, which was lifted from Chest and Disease Hospital, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, on January 16, 2014. The Government Analyst, Jammu, declared the sample "Not of Standard Quality" in a report dated February 11, 2014, after it failed the test for particulate matter.

The company disputed the report and, within the statutory period, communicated its intention to adduce evidence in controversion of the Government Analyst's findings and sought re-analysis. The company's communication, however, referred to testing at an NABL-accredited laboratory rather than specifically requesting analysis by the Central Drugs Laboratory.

The prosecution relied upon this aspect to contend that the petitioners had not exercised their statutory option in the manner contemplated by law and, therefore, the authorities were justified in not sending the sample for re-analysis.

However, the High Court rejected this contention and said that NABL reference did not amount to waiver of statutory right. The court held that the substantive requirement under Section 25(3) was whether the petitioners had communicated, within 28 days, their intention to controvert the Government Analyst's report. Their reference to an NABL-accredited laboratory could not, by itself, be treated as abandonment or waiver of the statutory right.

Relying upon the Supreme Court judgment in Northern Mineral Ltd Versus Union of India, the High Court observed that an accused is not required to specifically demand that the sample be sent to the Central Laboratory. "Once the intention to adduce evidence in controversion is communicated, the statutory mechanism for testing by the designated Central Laboratory is attracted", the High Court added.

The High Court further held that although Section 25(4) uses the expression "may", the provision cannot be treated as conferring an unfettered discretion where exercise of the power is necessary to preserve the statutory right created under Section 25(3).

A crucial factor was that the drug had a shelf life only up to November 2015, whereas the petitioners received summons in the complaint only in November 2016. By that time, the sample had already crossed its shelf life, making meaningful statutory re-analysis practically unavailable.

The High Court noted that the Controller, Drugs and Food Control Organization, had itself, through communication dated May 19, 2014, permitted prosecution and directed that the sample be sent for re-analysis/re-testing under Section 25(4). Despite this, the sample was not ultimately examined by the Central Drugs Laboratory before expiry of its shelf life.

The judgment relied upon several Supreme Court rulings, including M/s Medicamen Biotech Ltd. v. Rubina Bose, State of Haryana Versus Unique Farmaid (P) Ltd, M/s Gupta Chemicals Pvt Ltd Versus State of Rajasthan, and Northern Mineral Ltd, emphasizing that the right to have a disputed sample examined by the designated superior laboratory is a valuable statutory safeguard.

The High Court held that once the petitioners had timely communicated their intention to controvert the Government Analyst's report, its conclusiveness stood displaced. The subsequent expiry of the sample could not restore that conclusiveness to the prejudice of the petitioners.

"To nevertheless treat the earlier report as conclusive would, in effect, deprive the petitioners of the very statutory safeguard which they had sought to invoke", the High Court observed and also held that the petitioners could not be blamed for failing to seek an order for re-analysis from the Magistrate after receiving summons, because by then the drug's shelf life had already expired.

Holding that continuation of the proceedings would cause manifest prejudice to the petitioners and amount to permitting prosecution without the statutory safeguard contemplated under Sections 25(3) and 25(4), Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal allowed the petition.

The complaint State through Drug Inspector, Jammu Versus Hussain Brothers and Others, pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, was dismissed insofar as the present petitioners were concerned, and all consequential proceedings against them were quashed.