No Eviction Of Forest Dweller Until Forest Rights Are Recognised : Javed rana
Forest minister Javed Rana said that a circular has been issued to all the deputy commissioners no eligible forest dweller can be evicted until the statutory recognition procedure is concludedThe circular has directed the DCs to expedite the...
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Forest minister Javed Rana said that a circular has been issued to all the deputy commissioners no eligible forest dweller can be evicted until the statutory recognition procedure is concludedThe circular has directed the DCs to expedite the verification and settlement of claims under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, and certify completion of the process, while reiterating that
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