No Eligible Voter To Be Left Behind: CEO Sanjeev Verma

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Sanjeev Verma, today chaired a meeting with District Election Officers and EROs for the enrolment of left out and young/first time eligible electors under the process of continuous updation. Special attention was emphasised for left-out eligible electors who have attained eligibility for registration.

The CEO also directed that Booth Level Officers should undergo House-to-House visits and remain accessible to eligible electors requiring assistance with enrolment or related forms. They were also asked to facilitate the proper filling and submission of forms, particularly in cases where electors face any difficulty, so that no eligible voter to be left behind.

Chief Electoral Officer, J&K reiterated his commitment to ensuring an accurate and inclusive electoral roll.