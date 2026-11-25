CUTTACK, Nov 24 : President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Bali Jatra in Odisha's Cuttack should find a place on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, asserting that it is the only festival in the country which is rooted in maritime history.

Murmu made the remarks after inaugurating the annual trade fair here in the evening. Governor Braj Mohan Ram and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi were also present on the occasion.

"We observe festivals across the year, which are based on religion, culture or agriculture. But, Bali Jatra in Odisha is the only historic event that is celebrated as a festival. There should be no doubt it will one day get the UNESCO status (Intangible Cultural Heritage list), and the world's recognition," she said.

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Though the Cuttack Bali Jatra has been included in India's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, it is yet to get the UNESCO status, officials said.

Murmu is the first President to inaugurate the Cuttack Bali Jatra, they said.

The Cuttack district administration is organising the annual Bali Jatra from November 24 to December 1. The event witnessed more than 50 lakh visitors in previous years and the number is expected to touch 60 lakh this time, the officials said.

The President arrived in Odisha on Tuesday afternoon on a two-day visit. (PTI)