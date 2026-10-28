No Discontent In NC, Those Upset Are Still Part Of The Family: Sakina Itoo

Sakina Itoo dismissed reports of discontent within the National Conference, saying that any differences among party members were an internal matter and part of the democratic process. “There is no discontent in the party. The National Conference is a family, and if anyone is upset, it is within the family. They are expressing their displeasure within the party, which is their democratic right. They may be upset, but they are still part of the NC family,” Itoo said.

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