No discontent in NC, expressing grievances is democratic right: Itoo

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: The Health and Education Minister, Sakeena Itoo, today dismissed speculation of discontent within the party, saying members had the democratic right to express their grievances within the organisation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of function here, she said NC is a family. "We live like a family. If any child in the house is angry with the parents, they express it within the house. That is their democratic right," he said.

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She said party members remained part of the National Conference despite their differences and accused the opposition of trying to portray internal grievances as a sign of discontent. "If there is a cabinet reshuffle, they say people are angry. They have nothing else to talk about," she said. Click here to watch video

Itoo maintained that differences among party leaders were part of the democratic process and did not indicate a crisis within the organisation.

Her remarks come days after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded his cabinet by inducting four ministers. The exercise has led to resentment among some party leaders over the allocation of ministerial berths.