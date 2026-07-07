No deputation extension without Govt nod: GMC

Docs told to seek approval before tenure ends

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 6: Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has issued strict directives that no extension in the deputation or study leave period of in-service Senior Residents, Demonstrators and Tutors will be allowed without formal approval from the Administrative Department.

Advertisement

It has warned that doctors who fail to obtain the mandatory sanction will be relieved immediately upon completion of their prescribed deputation tenure.

The directives reiterate the procedure for sanction and extension of deputation or study leave of in-service doctors deputed by the Directorates of Health Services Kashmir and Jammu who are undergoing tenure training at Government Medical College, Srinagar.

All concerned in-service Senior Residents, Demonstrators and Tutors have been directed to submit applications seeking sanction or extension of their deputation period-except in cases of casual leave-well in advance through their respective Heads of Departments.

As per the directives, the applications must be submitted at least two months before the expiry of the prescribed three-year tenure or deputation period.

This, the college said, is necessary to facilitate timely processing and approval by the competent authority.

The directives were issued by the Principal of GMC Srinagar in pursuance of Government Order No. 905-HME of 2019 dated October 17, 2019, read with Circular No. 18-HME of 2020 dated December 29, 2020.

They also comply with the directions conveyed by the Health and Medical Education Department through Letter No. HD-GAZOGEN/493/2023-02 (7197371) dated July 1, 2026.

The Heads of Departments have been asked to ensure that all such applications are forwarded to the Academic Section of the college sufficiently in advance for processing.

The applications are required to be routed through the Directorate of Health Services to obtain approval from the competent authority, namely the Administrative Department, strictly in accordance with the applicable Government instructions.