No Demolition Envisaged For BC Road-Roop Nagar Flyover

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Amid apprehensions and growing concern over possible demolition of structures for construction of the proposed BC Road-Roop Nagar flyover, the Public Works Department's concept plan for the project has made it clear that no structure is proposed to be demolished during execution of the project.The clarification assumes significance as the proposed project passes through one of the most congested stretches of Jammu city, where any large-scale demolition or land acquisition could have considerably complicated and delayed the project. The concept adopted by the PWD instead envisages an intermediate flyover structure that would largely remain within the existing road corridor.The proposed flyover will originate on BC Road a few metres before Rehari Chungi Chowk and proceed toward Roop Nagar, where it will land at the T-junction. The elevated facility will provide two-way movement, with each tube having a width of around 5.5 metres, allowing traffic to move over the existing congested road network