Srinagar, Nov 24: Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Tuesday said that accountability in the healthcare system would be "non-negotiable" and warned that any negligence, dereliction of duty or avoidable delay in patient care would invite strict action.

In a post on X, the Minister said she chaired a meeting with key stakeholders to review winter preparedness across healthcare institutions and ensure uninterrupted, people-centric healthcare services during the winter season.

She said all hospitals have been directed to maintain adequate stocks of medicines, oxygen and other essential supplies, ensure sufficient manpower, keep emergency services fully functional and put in place reliable referral arrangements, particularly for vulnerable patients.

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The Minister said regular inspections, deployment of designated nodal officers and time-bound corrective measures have been ordered to strengthen service delivery across healthcare institutions.

Stressing that responsibility would be fixed at every level, Sakina Itoo said any lapse affecting patient care would be dealt with firmly.

"Patient safety comes first. No compromise on care, no tolerance for negligence," she said. (KNO)