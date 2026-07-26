'No Comparison With Any Army In The World': Army Chief Hails Indian Soldier On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Dras, Jul 26: Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth on Sunday paid rich tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, saying their courage and sacrifice continue to inspire generations while reaffirming the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to the nation's development.

Addressing a media briefing at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras during the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, the Army Chief said he felt "a new energy and a new pride" on being present at the memorial to honour the fallen heroes.

"On the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I am feeling a new energy and a new pride in my presence here. On this occasion, I pay my respects to our brave martyrs and also to their families," General Seth said.

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The Army Chief welcomed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who attended the commemorative event, and said his presence would serve as a source of inspiration for the Indian Army.

"On this occasion, the Defence Minister's presence among us was a very important source of inspiration for the Indian Army in the future," he said.

Recalling the courage of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil conflict, General Seth said their memories reminded him of a poem written by one of his own soldiers, which he recited during the briefing as a tribute to the spirit of the Indian Army.

Highlighting the unique character of Indian soldiers, the Army Chief said, "The soldiers of the Indian Army are so different from the soldiers of any other army in the world that there is no comparison."

Reiterating the Army's role beyond safeguarding the nation's borders, the COAS assured the country that the force would continue contributing to national progress.

"I would like to assure the country that the Indian Army is fully involved in the development of the nation and will continue to do so in the future," he said, concluding his address.