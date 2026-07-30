No Change Of Guard Ceremony On August 1, 8: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Jul 30: There will be no change of guard ceremony on August 1 and August 8 due to rehearsals for the upcoming Independence Day programme, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

The ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguard (PBG) to take charge.

The PBG, raised in 1773, is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army. It is a regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the president of India.

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The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place on August 1 and 8, 2026 at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the rehearsal for the Independence Day ceremony 2026," the president's office said in a statement.