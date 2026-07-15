SRINAGAR, July 15: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said there would be no change in his party's plan to hold a protest over the delay in restoration of statehood in Delhi, in the wake of the death of his uncle, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal.

Abdullah earlier announced a fresh phase of protests beginning July 20 against the Centre in the national capital over the "unexplained delay" in restoring statehood to the Union territory.

"There will be no change in that," Abdullah told reporters after paying a condolence visit at the residence of his uncle, who was also the additional general secretary of the National Conference.

Advertisement

Abdullah said his uncle would not have wanted the party to change the programme.

"Kamal sahib would not have wanted any change in that. His health condition deteriorated on July 11, and the doctors told us that he may not survive that day. Still, party president Farooq Abdullah directed us that whatever happens to Kamal, the party will continue with its July 12 programme (in Jammu). So, when we were not ready to cancel the July 12 programme, this (protest in Delhi) will definitely go on," he added.

Asked whether the party had received permission for the July 20 protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the chief minister said no permission had been granted to them yet.

"Not yet. We have been kept waiting. As I have stated, we know how to keep patience," he said.

Abdullah said the party will keep an alternate plan for the protest ready if permission at Jantar Mantar is denied.

"We will wait, and we will also keep our alternate plan ready. I have told my colleagues who had expressed apprehensions about the permission, that we will definitely go to Delhi on (July) 19. If we do not get the permission for Jantar Mantar, we will sit and discuss there what to do. But we will leave for Delhi on (July) 19," he added. (Agencies)