No annual road restoration, resurfacing this year in Kashmir

Rs 85 cr payments for completed works pending

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, July 14: The annual road restoration and resurfacing works in Kashmir are still waiting this year leaving major roads riddled with potholes and damaged stretches while hot-mix plant owners continue to boycott government tenders over pending payments, policy issues and rising bitumen prices.

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The delay has halted the city's annual macadamization, which typically begins after winter to repair roads damaged by snow, rain and freezing temperatures. With much of the work yet to begin despite the peak construction season, several arterial roads and interior links remain in disrepair.

Officials in the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department said repeated attempts to award contracts have failed because contractors have not participated in the tendering process.

“We have floated tenders several times, but contractors have not responded, and that has delayed the macadamization works,” said Tatheer Manzoor, Superintending Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department.

Among the worst-affected roads are Ali Jan Road, Khayam-Khanyar Road, Brari Pora Road, Khanyar-Nowpora Road, Hari Singh High Street, the Jahangir Chowk-Civil Secretariat flyover and several interior roads in Downtown Srinagar, including Wangpora, Makhdoom Sahib and the Hawal stretch. Roads connecting Waniyar-Noorbagh, Sampora-Sonwar and Gilkadal-Nowshera have also deteriorated, while residents said only a few stretches, including the road outside SMHS Hospital, have received temporary patch repairs.

The deteriorating road network has slowed traffic across the city, increased vehicle repair costs and raised safety concerns, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

Even the National Highway at Parimpora and Shalteng has also been damaged and no repairs have been conducted yet leading to huge traffic jams in the area.

“The condition of the roads is getting worse every day,” Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Brari Pora, said. “Potholes slow traffic, increase travel time and raise the risk of accidents. This road carries heavy traffic and needs immediate repairs,” he added.

Ghulam said travelling daily over damaged roads had aggravated an existing back ailment. "I have a back problem, and commuting on these roads every day only makes it worse. When almost every stretch is damaged, the journey becomes exhausting," he said.

Along Ali Jan Road, traders said restoration work began in April and was expected to finish within a month but has remained incomplete. "This is one of the main roads leading to SKIMS. Ambulances often have to slow down or get caught in traffic because of the damaged road surface, wasting valuable time during emergencies," a shopkeeper said.

He said dust from the broken road had also affected businesses and public health. "The dust has created health problems, and many customers avoid coming here because of the road condition. Our businesses have suffered huge losses," he said.

Motorcyclists said deep potholes and uneven road surfaces had become a major safety hazard. "While travelling from Khayam to Khanyar, I hit a deep pothole and narrowly escaped an accident. For motorcyclists, a hidden pothole can prove fatal," one rider, Mohammad Sahil, said.

Contractors, meanwhile, blamed the disruption on unresolved financial issues and escalating construction costs.

The Kashmir Hot Mix Plant Owners Association (KHMPOA), which has been protesting for over two weeks and represents around 100 hot-mix plants in Kashmir and 44 in Jammu, said its members have stayed away from fresh tenders because payments for previously completed works remain pending and current government estimates no longer reflect market prices.

Association president Bashir Ahmed Khan said road resurfacing across the Valley was already falling behind schedule. "The public is suffering because roads that should have been renewed on time are still awaiting repairs. The longer maintenance is delayed, the worse the roads become," Khan said.

According to the association, nearly Rs 85 crore in payments for completed works remains pending in Kashmir despite verification by government departments and vigilance authorities. "We complete the work, submit our bills and then wait indefinitely for payment. Contractors cannot continue financing government projects from their own resources," Khan said.

The association also cited a sharp increase in bitumen prices following supply disruptions linked to the recent Middle East conflict, claiming prices had nearly doubled within months, making government estimates financially unviable.

"We want the government to restore the earlier procurement system under which the Public Works Department supplied bitumen directly through public sector oil companies, saying it ensured quality and protected contractors from volatile prices," Khan said.

The association president also criticised changes to tendering norms introduced after 2019, alleging they had weakened accountability and affected the quality of road works.