NMIMS Chandigarh wins Surana & Surana Trial Court Advocacy Moot Court Competition at JU

Justice delivery begins in lawyers’ chambers: Justice Nargal

*Justice Parihar stresses continuous learning in legal profession

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, Sept 20: The Department of Law, University of Jammu, in collaboration with Surana & Surana International Attorneys, organised the Surana & Surana Trial Court Advocacy Moot Court Competition, North Rounds 2026-2027, from September 18 to 20 at the University of Jammu.

A total of 26 teams enrolled for the Trial Court Advocacy Competition, of which 18 teams were selected to participate following an intensive screening process.

On the third day of the competition, the semi-final rounds were held at the Department of Law and adjudicated by senior judicial officers of Jammu, namely Sonia Gupta, District and Sessions Judge; Parvaiz Iqbal, District and Sessions Judge, NDPS Court; Tahir Khurshid Raina, District and Sessions Judge Jammu; Samriti Sharma, CJM; Ajay Sharma, CJM and Raj Kumar, Special Mobile Magistrate.

The final round was held at the Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium and was adjudicated by Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Sanjay Parihar and Monika Kohli, Senior Additional Advocate General.

The valedictory function was subsequently held at the Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium. Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal was the Chief Guest, while Justice Sanjay Parihar and Monika Kohli, Senior Additional Advocate General, were the Guests of Honour. Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, presided over the function.

Presiding over the function, Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, underscored the importance of a strong value system in advocacy and said legal education must go beyond classrooms and textbooks to provide students with opportunities to learn through experience.

He said competitions such as moot courts and trial advocacy provide students with a platform to understand how legal principles operate in real situations. They enable students to develop the ability to think on their feet, construct arguments, respond to questions and, equally importantly, listen to opposing viewpoints.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said that courts carry an enormous backlog and delay on such a scale does not only slow cases down but wears away the rule of law itself, because justice that arrives too late often arrives for someone who has long stopped waiting for it. He said the younger generation of lawyers can do a great deal about this and their role is not to be a mouthpiece for every wish of a client but to be a filter, requiring professional courage to tell a client when a case has no merit or when a dispute belongs in mediation rather than in a courtroom.

Justice Nargal said efficiency in the justice delivery system begins in lawyers' chambers and not only on the Bench. He called upon young lawyers to take Alternative Dispute Resolution seriously, draft pleadings that are concise and honest and refuse to take part in tactics meant only to delay proceedings.

He said lawyers should treat the court's time as a public trust, as every needless adjournment is time taken away from another litigant who may have been waiting for years for a hearing. "Be a problem solver first and a litigator second," he said, adding that the finest litigators he had known were those who knew which cases should never be fought.

Speaking about legal education, Justice Nargal said the culture of internships in legal education in Jammu and Kashmir needs greater attention as internships are too often treated as a formality. Their real purpose, he said, is to show students what the profession they hope to enter actually looks like. Law schools teach principles, doctrines, precedents and jurisprudence, but the practice of law is learnt in courtrooms and chambers, in conversations with clients, in drafting pleadings and in the hundreds of small decisions a lawyer makes every day. He stressed that the distance between knowing the law and practising it is far greater than most students imagine.

Justice Nargal also said perseverance should not be confused with needless hardship and cautioned that a gifted junior who cannot make ends meet will not stay long enough to become great. If bright and capable young graduates keep leaving litigation, he said, the loss will not be theirs alone but will be a loss to the judiciary, the profession and society as a whole.

Justice Sanjay Parihar shared his lifetime experiences with the audience and spoke about his journey in the legal profession, including the transition from entering the profession by compulsion to pursuing it by choice.

He emphasised that the legal profession involves continuous learning, particularly through exposure to court culture and practice. Referring to the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence in the legal field, he cautioned against excessive dependence on AI and stressed that its output must be practically tested and subjected to human reasoning and legal scrutiny.

Monika Kohli, in her deliberations emphasised that patient listening, both to the opposing counsel and the Bench, is an essential quality of a good lawyer. She said every case should be treated as an opportunity to gain experience and grow professionally.

She advised young lawyers not to lose heart even when they lose a case despite putting forward their best arguments. Professional ambitions, she said, can be realised by maintaining integrity, patience and commitment to the profession.

A D Johnson Christy, Manager of Special Projects for Academic Initiatives, Surana & Surana International Attorneys, highlighted the importance of moot courts and mock trials in shaping competent legal professionals.

Prof. Arvind Jasrotia delivered the vote of thanks.

NMIMS, Chandigarh, emerged winner of the Surana & Surana Trial Court Advocacy Moot Court Competition, North Rounds 2026-2027, while MIET School of Law, Jammu, secured the runner-up trophy.

The Best Speaker Award was won by Anushka Bhardwaj of NMIMS, Chandigarh, while the Best Student Advocate Award was won by Unnati Jain of Lloyd Law College, Greater Noida. The Best Memorial Award was won by the team from GNDU, Amritsar.

The student coordinators who worked tirelessly towards the successful conduct of the event included Sunny Singh Rajput, Lakshita Singh, Nitasha, Urvashi, Anurag, Mohit and Mahapara.