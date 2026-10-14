NMC issues advisory on remote authentication of medical records using digital signatures

NEW DELHI, Oct 14: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory clarifying the use of digital and electronic signatures for the remote review and authentication of medical records to ensure uniform implementation of the existing legal framework and promote the responsible adoption of digital healthcare technologies.

In a public notice dated October 13, the NMC said divergent practices across healthcare establishments had created uncertainty over the remote review and authentication of medical records.

The notice, issued by NMC Secretary Dr Raghav Langer, was circulated to state and Union Territory health and medical education departments, directors of medical education, state medical councils and medical colleges and institutions.

Advertisement

The medical regulator said the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms had also recommended facilitating the use of digital and electronic signatures in medical practice in accordance with the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The recommendation aims to promote ease of healthcare delivery, improve accessibility and reduce avoidable regulatory impediments, the notice said.

The NMC said the advisory had been issued to remove ambiguity regarding the remote authentication of medical records, ensure patient safety, preserve professional accountability and facilitate the responsible adoption of digital healthcare technologies.

The commission has advised all registered medical practitioners and other concerned stakeholders to ensure compliance with the provisions of the advisory. (PTI)