NMC Invites Applications For New MBBS Colleges, Seat Expansion For 2027-28; Dec 31 Deadline

New Delhi, Oct 11: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has invited online applications for establishing new medical colleges offering MBBS courses and increasing the annual intake capacity of existing medical colleges for the academic year 2027-28, with December 31, as the deadline for submission of applications.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC issued the public notice on October 8, setting out the application schedule, documentary requirements, prescribed fees, bank guarantees and assessment procedures for institutions seeking permission to establish new medical colleges or expand their existing MBBS intake.

Applications will be accepted only through the designated NMC/MARB online portal, in accordance with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the applicable regulations, including the Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023, as amended.

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The online application window for Part A, covering the primary application, opened on October 8, 2026, at 12 midnight and will close on December 31, 2026, at 11.59 pm.

Part B, which covers compliance with Minimum Standard Requirements (MSR) and assessment requirements, will open on November 1, 2026, at 12 midnight. The deadline for submitting Part B is also December 31, 2026, at 11.59 pm.

The application process requires institutions to complete Part A before proceeding to Part B. Once Part A has been successfully submitted and an application identification number generated, the application will be treated as finally submitted. Applicants will not be permitted to modify, replace or add information or documents to the submitted Part A.

The notice specifies that applications submitted after the prescribed closing date will not be entertained under any circumstances. It also cautions applicants against waiting until the last day to resolve technical, connectivity, payment gateway or other portal-related problems.

For applications successfully submitted by November 30, where the fee has been paid but not credited to the NMC account, the payment-reconciliation deadline is December 4, at 11.59 pm. For applications successfully submitted by December 31, the corresponding deadline is January 5, 2027, at 11.59 pm, subject to the conditions specified in the notice.

The NMC has prescribed comprehensive documentation for establishing new medical colleges, including details of the applicant, category of institution, constitution and registration documents, management structure, hospital arrangements, land, buildings, equipment and financial capability.

Applicants must provide certified copies of the relevant registration documents, trust deeds, memorandum and articles of association or other applicable constitutional documents. Details of the sponsoring entity and its members, including trustees, directors, promoters and other associated persons, must also be disclosed.

Institutions must furnish a valid Consent of Affiliation issued by a recognised university in the prescribed format. The consent must comply with the applicable regulations and be valid on the date of submission. A consent issued without the requisite local inspection by the affiliating university will not be considered valid for the application.

The notice also states that the Consent of Affiliation will be valid for one application, irrespective of whether the application is subsequently approved or rejected. A fresh consent will be required for a subsequent application following rejection.

Applicants must provide documentary proof of ownership or lawful possession of the land proposed for the medical college and its teaching hospital. The application must include details of the land area, college and hospital buildings, compliance with applicable building requirements and the prescribed Minimum Standard Requirements.

Relevant documents include the Building Completion Certificate, Fire Safety Certificate and Occupancy Certificate, as applicable. Applicants must also submit an affidavit confirming that the land is free from disputes, litigation, encumbrances, claims, liens and charges.

Where a hospital is arranged through a lease or another contractual arrangement, the lease or memorandum of understanding must be valid for at least 30 years. The notice further provides that one hospital cannot be attached to more than one medical college.

Institutions proposing to use an existing hospital must submit its registration and statutory clearances, along with details of bed strength, department-wise bed distribution, bed occupancy, clinical facilities, outpatient infrastructure and patient attendance.

Applicants must also provide architectural plans, equipment details, engineering services, administrative facilities and information about ancillary services and staff strength.

Geo-tagged photographs of the proposed medical college and hospital are mandatory to demonstrate the institution's infrastructure, completion status and readiness.

The notice warns that false, manipulated or fabricated photographs, including images generated or altered through artificial intelligence or other technological means to misrepresent the institution's actual status, may result in rejection of the application and other appropriate action under applicable provisions.

The application must include department-wise details of professors, associate professors, assistant professors and residents available on the date of submission, including their names, designations and AEBAS IDs.

Government institutions must provide the government order sanctioning the required teaching and non-teaching posts, administrative personnel and supporting staff, including resident posts for the proposed annual intake.

Applicants must furnish audited balance sheets for the preceding three financial years, an authorisation letter permitting the NMC to obtain relevant financial information, and a solvency certificate issued by a chartered accountant within 90 days before the application deadline.

The notice also requires an undertaking confirming that all information and documents submitted are true, correct, complete and authentic. This undertaking must be furnished on Rs500 non-judicial stamp paper.

The NMC has cautioned that incomplete, inaccurate, false, misleading or fabricated information may lead to rejection of the application and other action permissible under the applicable provisions.

The fee schedule attached to the notice differentiates between government and private institutions and varies according to the proposed MBBS intake.

For establishing a new medical college, the prescribed application fees are:Private institutions: Rs7.5 lakh plus 18% GST for 50 seats, Rs15 lakh plus GST for 100 seats, and Rs22.5 lakh plus GST for 150 seats.Government institutions: Rs6.25 lakh plus 18% GST for 50 seats, Rs12.5 lakh plus GST for 100 seats, and Rs18.75 lakh plus GST for 150 seats.

A separate, non-refundable registration fee of Rs2 lakh is also prescribed. Registration fees are to be paid separately for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, as applicable.

Private medical colleges must furnish an Electronic Bank Guarantee (E-BG) for the prescribed amount, with a tenure of six years. The schedule specifies a guarantee of Rs15 crore for a new medical college with 50 seats, Rs20 crore for 100 seats and Rs25 crore for 150 seats, with the prescribed additional-seat provisions also specified in the notice.

For an increase in the admission capacity of an existing MBBS college, the prescribed bank guarantee is Rs5 crore for every additional 50 seats, as applicable.

Government medical colleges and institutions must submit an undertaking, duly issued by the principal secretary of the concerned department, regarding compliance with the terms and conditions of the Letter of Permission, in lieu of the bank guarantee.

The MARB will assess applications against the applicable regulatory requirements, including infrastructure, faculty availability, hospital facilities, equipment and other prescribed standards.

The assessment process may involve physical inspection or virtual or hybrid inspection, as applicable. For virtual inspections, institutions must arrange the required technical facilities, including high-speed internet connectivity, suitable devices, high-resolution cameras and GPS facilities.

In the case of a hybrid inspection, the applicant institution must provide each assessor physically present at the college with a suitable tablet or device, high-speed internet, a high-resolution camera and accurate GPS facilities.

The notice states that applications will be assessed only if they are valid, complete and compliant with the prescribed requirements. Incomplete applications will be rejected, and further communication on this matter will not be entertained.

The NMC has advised applicants to ensure that their infrastructure, faculty, hospital facilities, financial disclosures and supporting documents meet the applicable requirements before submitting their applications.

The public notice has been circulated to medical colleges and institutions, departments of medical education in states and union Territories, and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action. (Agencies)