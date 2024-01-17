NMC demands release of pending instalments of DA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) president, Subash Shastri here today urged upon the PM Modi to release the pending instalments of 5 per cent DA due from January 1, 2024.

He also demanded 18 months pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears besides merging of 50 per cent DA with basic pay and pension for Government employees and pensioners in view of increasing inflation and price hike of essential commodities and announcement in this regard to be made well before the enforcement of model code of conduct, relating to the Lok Sabha election 2024.

In a memorandum sent to the PM, Shastri said that DA is part of salary and routine financial matters and as such there should be no hitch in releasing it.

He urged PM to appoint Chairman and other members of the 8th pay commission and take decision in this regard at the earliest and start discussion with representatives of both Central and State Governments employees and pensioners.

Shastri also demanded restoration of Old Pension Scheme as many States like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka and Sikkim have restored the same in favour of NPS employees.

He also demanded special package of Rs. 2,000 crore per annum for regularization of daily rated workers in J&K.