NMC clears 50 more MBBS seats for GMC Jammu

Intake rise significant achievement: CM

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, July 13: In a major boost to medical education in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase of 50 MBBS seats at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, raising its annual intake from 200 to 250 students for the 2026-27 academic session.

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The approval has been granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC through a Letter of Permission (LoP) issued on July 12, 2026, after examining the college's online application and assessment under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the Undergraduate Medical Education Regulations (UGMER), 2023, and the Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023.

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The permission enables GMC Jammu, affiliated with the University of Jammu, to admit 250 MBBS students from the Academic Year 2026-27, subject to compliance with the conditions laid down by the NMC.

The Health and Medical Education Department described the approval as a significant step towards strengthening medical education infrastructure and expanding opportunities for aspiring doctors in the Union Territory.

The development comes just days after the NMC approved 50 additional MBBS seats for GMC Srinagar on July 10, taking its annual intake to 250 seats as well.

According to the Letter of Permission, the institution must continue to comply with all provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and regulations framed thereunder.

The college has been directed to maintain prescribed standards relating to academic and hospital infrastructure, faculty, clinical material, equipment and other statutory requirements.

The NMC has also made it mandatory for the college and its associated teaching hospital to comply with all applicable laws relating to building safety, fire safety, pollution control, environmental protection, biomedical waste management, radiation safety and other statutory approvals.

As part of the conditions, the college has been asked to maintain Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), CCTV surveillance and Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), with data to be made available to the NMC whenever required.

The regulator has warned that failure to maintain prescribed standards or rectify deficiencies observed during future assessments could invite regulatory action, including monetary penalties, reduction in intake capacity, stoppage of admissions, withdrawal of recognition or revocation of the Letter of Permission.

The permission letter also stated that the institution must maintain an updated official website carrying details of sanctioned courses, faculty, admissions, affiliated university, hospital facilities, departmental infrastructure, OPD and IPD statistics, and birth and death records maintained under applicable laws.

Additionally, government medical colleges have been directed to contribute 15 per cent of MBBS seats and 50 per cent of postgraduate seats to the All India Quota for centralised counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), in accordance with Supreme Court directions and the Government of India's policy.

Welcoming the approval, the Health and Medical Education Department said the expansion reflects the Government's continued commitment to upgrading medical infrastructure, enhancing human resource capacity and creating more opportunities for local students to pursue medical education within J&K.