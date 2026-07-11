NMC approves 50 more MBBS seats for GMC Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 10: In a significant development aimed at strengthening the medical education and healthcare delivery system in the Union Territory, the Health and Medical Education Department today announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted permission to increase the annual MBBS intake capacity at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC has issued the Letter of Permission (LoP) under Section 28(3) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, approving an increase of 50 MBBS seats. With this approval, the total annual intake capacity of GMC Srinagar will rise from 200 to 250 seats, effective from the upcoming academic year 2026-27.

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It is pertinent to mention that last year for the academic session 2025-26, the GMC Srinagar has got approval of additional 20 seats, increasing the total number of seats from 180 to 200.

The approval follows a rigorous evaluation by MARB under the provisions of the Undergraduate Medical Education Standards Regulations (UGMSR), 2023.

Expressing satisfaction over this landmark achievement, the Health and Medical Department has stated that this expansion reflects the government's unwavering commitment to augmenting medical infrastructure and providing more opportunities for aspiring doctors across the Union Territory.

The increase in the seats has further strengthened GMC Srinagar's position as one of the premier medical colleges in the country.