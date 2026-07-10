NMC Approves 50 Additional MBBS Seats For GMC Srinagar; Annual Intake Rises To 250

Major Boost to Medical Education in J&K as Increased Intake Comes into Effect from Academic Session 2026-27

Srinagar, July 10: In a major boost to medical education in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase of 50 MBBS seats at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, taking the institution’s annual intake capacity from 200 to 250 students from the academic session 2026-27.

According to the Health and Medical Education Department, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC issued the Letter of Permission (LoP) under Section 28(3) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, granting approval for the enhancement of MBBS seats.

Officials said the approval follows a comprehensive assessment conducted by MARB under the Undergraduate Medical Education Standards Regulations (UGMSR), 2023, confirming that the institution has fulfilled the required academic, infrastructure and faculty norms for the increased intake.

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It is noteworthy that GMC Srinagar had already secured approval for 20 additional MBBS seats during the academic session 2025-26, increasing its annual intake from 180 to 200. With the latest approval of 50 more seats, the college will now admit 250 MBBS students every year from the 2026-27 academic session.

Welcoming the development, the Health and Medical Education Department described it as a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen medical education infrastructure and expand opportunities for aspiring doctors across the Union Territory.

The department said the increase in MBBS seats will not only enable more students from Jammu and Kashmir to pursue medical education but will also contribute to strengthening the healthcare system by producing a larger pool of qualified medical professionals.

Officials added that the latest approval further reinforces GMC Srinagar’s standing as one of the premier medical institutions in the country and reflects the government’s continued commitment to improving healthcare education and capacity in the Union Territory.(KNC)