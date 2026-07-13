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Home / Latest News / NMC Approves 50 Additional MBBS Seats For GMC Jammu

NMC Approves 50 Additional MBBS Seats For GMC Jammu

JAMMU, July 13: Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, has received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to increase its annual MBBS intake by 50 seats, raising the total capacity from 200 to 250 from the 2026-27 academic session. The...

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Daily Excelsior
11:23 AM Jul 13, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 13: Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, has received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to increase its annual MBBS intake by 50 seats, raising the total capacity from 200 to 250 from the 2026-27 academic session.

The Letter of Permission (LoP), issued by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) under the NMC, grants the increase under the University of Jammu after examining the college's application in accordance with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the Undergraduate Medical Education Standards Regulations, 2023.

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