Jammu, Jul 9: A group of youths demanding the establishment of a National Law University (NLU) in Jammu on Thursday allegedly tried to disrupt a public function addressed by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in Kathua district, prompting police to evict the protesters from the venue.

The incident took place at Hiranagar at the function organised in connection with the demand for restoration of statehood.

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary blamed the police for the security breach and sought action against the officers concerned.

The protest was led by advocate Ketan Kumar, who raised slogans and waved pamphlets demanding that the government fulfil its promise of setting up an NLU in Jammu, similar to the one announced for Kashmir.

Questioning the government over the delay, Kumar asked why the promise to establish an NLU in Jammu had not been implemented. Kumar allegedly entered the hall at the event venue and held protests.

Police personnel quickly intervened and removed the protesters from the hall as well as from the venue. The protesters later staged a demonstration outside the venue, raised slogans against the deputy chief minister and reiterated that their agitation would continue until an NLU was established in Jammu.

"We only wanted to ask the deputy chief minister when the government's promise of setting up an NLU in Jammu would be fulfilled," Kumar said.

The disruption led to a heated exchange between the protesters and police before the situation was brought under control.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary blamed the police for the security breach and sought action against the officers concerned.

"Serious questions have been raised about the law and order situation here. I am deputy chief minister. Police security was in place at the event, yet an individual managed to reach the stage and attempted to attack those present. This happened due to the negligence of the DSP and the SHO concerned," he said.

"If the protesters had any grievances, they should have taken them up with the deputy commissioner. No one can be allowed, in the name of protest, to climb onto the stage, disrupt a public programme or attempt an assault," the deputy chief minister said.

He urged the director general of police and the inspector general of pPolice to take strict action against the officers concerned and sought an impartial inquiry into the incident, besides legal action against those involved. (Agencies)