NLCO seeks dedicated authority for Anchar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 18: The deteriorating ecological condition of Anchar Lake has prompted renewed calls for a comprehensive, science-based restoration plan, with the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) seeking coordinated intervention and accountable management to revive the water body.

The demand was raised today as NLCO began restoring a third traditional spring in Taploo Mohalla, Anchar, Soura, under its Mission Ehsaas initiative, highlighting the need to protect Kashmir's traditional water sources alongside broader conservation efforts.

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Prof. Sajad Gangoo of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) highlighted the lake's historical and ecological importance, expressing concern over years of degradation.

He called for a sustained restoration strategy involving the authorities and local communities to revive the lake's ecological balance.

NLCO chairman Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo said restoring traditional springs was essential to preserving Kashmir's water heritage, stressing that community participation was key to their long-term maintenance.

"Every spring restored is a step towards reviving Kashmir's water heritage. Our collective responsibility is to protect, preserve and pass on these precious natural resources to future generations," Wangnoo said.

The spring at Taploo Mohalla, which had fallen into disrepair, is being restored through the efforts of NLCO volunteers, civil society representatives and local residents.

Residents welcomed the initiative, recalling that the spring had once served as a vital source of drinking water and met household needs for generations.

They expressed hope that its restoration would revive the traditional water source and preserve an important part of their heritage.

The inauguration was attended by Wangnoo, Gangoo, Burhan Misgar, president of the TAFI J&K Chapter, Er Abdul Rashid of the University of Kashmir, and other community members.

NLCO reiterated its demand for Anchar Lake to be placed under a competent and accountable authority to ensure sustained conservation, adequate resources and effective management.

The organisation said reviving the lake was crucial for Kashmir's interconnected network of lakes and wetlands and could create opportunities for responsible tourism.

It also acknowledged the Srinagar Municipal Corporation's cooperation in its conservation efforts.