Nitu Gupta reviews implementation of Agriculture Deptt, allied institution’s progs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: Secretary in Agriculture Production Department (APD), Nitu Gupta, today chaired a review meeting to assess the implementation of various programmes being executed under UT Capex Budget 2026-27, NABARD, HADP, JKCIP,CSS and SASCI In Kashmir division at Directorate of Agriculture Lalmandi.

The meeting was attended by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Sartaj Ahmad Shah, Director Command area Development Kashmir, Director Planning Agriculture production department, Director Finance SKUAST-K, Chief Agriculture Officers and other senior officers of the department.

Advertisement

The meeting focused on the progress and performance of the Department under CAPEX, Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and NABARD. Detailed discussions were held on physical and financial achievements, expenditure, targets and implementation status of various ongoing interventions.

The Secretary reviewed the progress of key projects and schemes and emphasized the need for timely execution, effective monitoring and optimum utilization of funds to ensure that the intended benefits of these interventions reach the farming community. She stressed upon the officers to adopt a result-oriented and farmer-centric approach, strengthen field-level monitoring and ensure close coordination among all concerned stakeholders for expeditious implementation of developmental programmes.

Earlier, the Secretary had also reviewed the functioning and performance of SKUAST-Kashmir, Command Area Development Department and Sericulture Department, taking stock of their respective programmes, achievements and implementation challenges.

During these reviews, emphasis was laid on strengthening coordination between the Agriculture Production Department and allied institutions, promoting technology-driven interventions, improving service delivery and ensuring effective implementation of farmer-oriented programmes.

Director Agriculture Kashmir apprised the Secretary of the overall performance of the department. He briefed her about the progress achieved under various schemes and initiatives besides highlighting the steps being taken to further accelerate implementation at the field level.

The Secretary directed the concerned officers to maintain regular monitoring, ensure timely completion of targets and strengthen inter-departmental convergence, with a clear focus on improving agricultural productivity, supporting farmers and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities across the region.