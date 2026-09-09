Nitu Gupta reviews implementation of agriculture, allied sector schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Secretary in Agriculture Production Department, Nitu Gupta today chaired a review meeting to assess the physical and financial progress achieved under UT Capex Budget 2026-27 (Regular Capex), NABARD, HADP, JKCIP, CSS and SASCI in the Division.

The meeting was attended by the officers from the Agriculture Production Department including Director Command Area Development Jammu, Director Planning Agriculture Production Department, Director Agriculture Jammu along with Joint Directors, Chief Agriculture Officers, concerned District Agriculture Officers, Director Finance SKUAST-J, Director Research SKUAST-J, Deputy Director Planning Agriculture Production Department and representative from the Mission Director, HADP.

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At the outset, Nitu Gupta reviewed the scheme-wise physical and financial progress, expenditure, achievements, targets and pending issues.

The concerned Heads of Departments presented the latest status through power-point presentations. Nitu Gupta directed the concerned officers to ensure strict adherence to approved timelines and completion of the targeted expenditure by the end of September 2026.

Reviewing the NABARD and HADP components, the Secretary called for focused monitoring of each project, timely completion of pending activities and regular updating of physical and financial progress. The concerned officers were asked to identify areas of slow progress and take corrective measures on priority.

She further directed the concerned Heads of Departments to ensure proper utilization of available funds, timely submission of bills and completion of all requisite formalities, besides maintaining transparency and adherence to prescribed financial and technical procedures.

Nitu Gupta directed the Chief Agriculture Officers to closely monitor expenditure and implementation of schemes at the district level. Director Agriculture Jammu Anil Gupta was also asked to personally monitor the Aatmanirbharta in Pulses Mission with all districts and ensure timely progress and reporting. She further directed to expedite the projects under JKCIP and complete the registration process under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) at the earliest. The concerned officers were also directed to submit the updated progress report under NMNF within one week.

The Secretary emphasized optimum utilization of funds, timely execution of projects, quality of works and effective delivery of departmental schemes to farmers, directing all implementing agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure achievement of physical and financial targets within the stipulated timelines.