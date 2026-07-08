Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Raghunath Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: BJP National President Nitin Nabin today offered prayers at the historic Shri Raghunath Ji Temple here, where he was accorded a traditional welcome by former Minister and senior BJP leader Ajatshatru Singh and Dr Ritu Singh.

Accompanied by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, MP Tarun Chugh, BJP J&K president Sat Sharma, MLA Yudhvir Sethi, former Minister Priya Sethi and other senior party leaders, Nitin Nabin performed Shivling Abhishek at the Narmdeshwar Temple within the complex and paid obeisance at the main shrine. He prayed for peace, prosperity and the well-being of the nation.

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During the visit, Ajatshatru Singh briefed the BJP National President about the historical, cultural and spiritual significance of Shri Raghunath Ji Temple.

He said the erstwhile rulers of Jammu and Kashmir had built more than 100 temples across the region to preserve Sanatan traditions and that these shrines are being managed by the Dharmarth Trust, established by the former Royal Family.

He said the Trust continues to preserve the temples and their religious heritage.

Later, Nabin interacted with members of the Nari Shakti-led Jammu Maha Aarti Sanstha. Renowned singer Sonali Dogra recited Sanskrit shlokas on the occasion.

Dr Ritu Singh, Chairperson of the Jammu Aarti Sanstha, thanked Nabin for acknowledging the contribution of Maharaja Gulab Singh and appreciating the heritage of Shri Raghunath Ji Temple. She said the temple is a major centre of faith and religious tourism, benefiting local businesses, particularly during the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Nabin appreciated the efforts of Ajatshatru Singh and Dr Ritu Singh in preserving the region's religious traditions and promoting Jammu as a spiritual gateway to the Himalayas.

Among those present were Dharmarth Trust president Dr PS Pathania, Secretary Dr Ashok Sharma (Retd IPS), Vice-Chairman Baldev Khullar and other office-bearers of the Trust.