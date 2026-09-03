Nitin Nabin chairs workshop of water resources ministers from BJP-ruled states

NEW DELHI, Sept 3: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday chaired a workshop of water resources ministers of states ruled by the party to discuss better coordination, implementation of programmes and to provide good governance to the people.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national media co-convenor Ashish Usha Agrawal said the initiative was organised by the party's Good Governance Cell.

The two-day workshop, titled 'Jal Manthan', organised at the BJP headquarters, started with Nabin's address at his residence on Wednesday evening.

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After concluding the workshop, sources said, all ministers will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday.

Sharing details about the workshop, senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who heads the Good Governance cell, said the water resources ministers of 24 BJP-ruled states participated.

Scenario of water resources in the country, effective implementation of the programmes and coordination between the party and its governments were among the topics of discussion, the BJP leader said.

"The overall objective of the workshop is to ensure good governance," Sahasrabuddhe told reporters. (Agencies)