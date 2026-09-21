NEW DELHI, Sep 20: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday presided over a workshop of the party's social media unit and discussed ways to make digital efforts "more effective".

At the party headquarters here, Nabin said he also presided over a workshop of the party's various cell clusters and held a "detailed discussion" with the participants on various organisational activities and future action plans.

"Today, I inaugurated the 'National Social Media Workshop' at the BJP headquarters and addressed social media office-bearers who had arrived from across the country," Nabin took to X.

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The BJP chief said that while interacting with them at the social media workshop, he discussed ways to make the organisation's digital efforts more effective and also deliberated on "future strategies".

Newly appointed national convenor of the BJP social media unit Deepak Mhaske was present at the meeting, which was also attended by party national general secretary Smriti Irani, among others.

"At the BJP headquarters today, I held a detailed discussion regarding organisational activities, the role of various cells, and future action plans during the 'Cell-Cluster National Workshop'," Nabin said in another post on X. (PTI)