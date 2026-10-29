NEW DELHI, Oct 29: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday chaired a meeting of the national executive of the party's youth wing Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to discuss a range of issues, especially youth outreach and engagement.

According to the BJYM, the meeting also discussed key organisational matters, upcoming activities and the role of youth in strengthening the nation.

"The meeting also discussed organisational activities and youth engagement," a BJYM functionary said.

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Nabin had recently appointed senior BJYM functionaries and members of its national executive. (Agencies)