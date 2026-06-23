Nitin Nabin Calls Abrogation Of Article 370 True Tribute To Syama Prasad Mookerjee

New Delhi, Jun 23: BJP president Nitin Nabin said on Tuesday that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership was a “true tribute” to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s vision and sacrifice.

Paying floral tributes on his 73rd martyrdom day at the party headquarters, Nabin said Dr Mookerjee dedicated his life to the cause of national unity and integrity and remained committed to the idea of a strong and united India.

“He was a fierce nationalist, a great thinker, and the first Industry Minister of this country. The dream he envisioned and the sacrifice he made are now being realized before us. The abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is, I believe, a true tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” Nabin said.

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Nabin was accompanied by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh and senior party leader Vasundhara Raje.

One of the founding figures of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, BJP's predecessor, Mookerjee was a vehement critic of Article 370, which granted special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He believed it compromised national integration and coined the iconic slogan: “Ek desh mein do vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan nahi chalenge” (One country cannot have two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two flags).

BJP leaders across the country observed the day by paying floral tributes and remembering his contribution to nation-building. In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra, and other leaders paid floral tributes and planted saplings on Dr Mookerjee’s death anniversary. (Agencies)