NITI member backs MCQ format for entrance tests: 'Helps  test candidates' intelligence in less time'

NEW DELHI, July 5: NITI Aayog member Gobardhan Das on Sunday backed the multiple-choice questions for entrance exams even for universities such as JNU, emphasising that the format is a fair test of their intelligence.

The comments from Das, a renonwed academic, came amid criticism of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) since its rollout in 2022, with several teachers' groups contending that the MCQ-based test has reduced the emphasis on analytical and descriptive skills.

"Multiple-choice questions format for entrance exams is not ill-suited for universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as universities need to test your intelligence, not (what you have mugged up)... if you cannot connect 2-3 things, you really cannot answer the questions."

"MCQ is always preferred (in university entrance examination), as in less time you can assess many aspects (of candidates)," he told PTI, adding that the CUET is an innovative idea.

Last month, a parliamentary committee flagged concerns over the CUET, saying its multiple-choice format may not suit humanities and social sciences, while calling for a review of its design and question quality in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

"Convent educated students will have good language skills than government-run school students who come from humble background... for admission in universities like JNU, we are not really looking for how flowery english you can speak or write, rather we are looking for intelligent people," Das said.

The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports in a report had said, "Multiple-choice question (MCQ) answers are particularly ill-suited for humanities and social sciences disciplines which are definitionally centred on independent, subjective thinking."

"The Committee recommends review of the quality of question paper and also design of the CUET exam to ensure that it meets the purpose envisaged in NEP, 2020," the report had added.

CUET was launched to streamline the admissions process by replacing multiple university-specific entrance examinations with a single test. (PTI)