NITI Aayog suggests strategic roadmap to make Ayurveda global

NEW DELHI, Jul 2: NITI Aayog on Thursday suggested that the government should create a global Ayurveda register (GAR) and adopt a strategic approach towards the recognition of the traditional medicine system in India.

The Aayog, in a report titled 'Strategic Roadmap for Making Ayurveda Global', further said that the government should establish a world federation for Ayurveda and yoga. It also recommended that the government should formulate an ayurvedic pharmacopoeia-export edition.

"The government should create a real-time Ayurveda trade dashboard," the Aayog said.

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The Aayog also pitched for increasing coordination between industry and academia for the promotion of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda is a well-recognised and regulated system of traditional medicine in India. India maintains a strong domestic ecosystem with over 355,000 trained Ayurveda practitioners1, but international practitioner representation remains limited, with 95% of qualified professionals based in India.

The availability pillar highlights legal recognition of Ayurveda practice around the world and availability of trained Ayurveda professionals in different countries, manufacturing and export of Ayurveda products to around 150 countries, and exports rising from USD 1.09 billion in 2014 to USD 2.16 billion in 2023.

The globalisation of Ayurveda has the potential to generate significant economic opportunities, including growth in markets for health products, wellness services, and medical value travel. (PTI)