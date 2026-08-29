NITI Aayog Member visits CSIR-IIIM Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Member, NITI Aayog, Dr M Srinivas visited the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Srinagar, on Friday and reviewed the institute's work in scientific research, innovation, entrepreneurship and societal initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanying Dr Srinivas were Subhash Chandra Meena, Economic Advisor, NITI Aayog; Dr Muniraju S B, Deputy Advisor, NITI Aayog; and Sumaya Yousuf, Program Lead, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

Advertisement

The dignitaries interacted with scientists, scholars, officials and startups and reviewed various science-led initiatives being undertaken by CSIR-IIIM and its innovation ecosystem.

During the visit, Dr Srinivas also visited the AIC-IIIM Bioinnovation Foundation, the Atal Incubation Centre at CSIR-IIIM's Srinagar Branch, and reviewed its incubation and entrepreneurship activities.

Speaking about CSIR-IIIM, Dr Srinivas said he was impressed by the work being carried out by the institute and the wide range of research areas being pursued by its scientists and young researchers.

Dr Srinivas also highlighted the critical challenges involved in translating research on phytochemicals and medicinal plants into safe, effective and commercially viable products. He also interacted with startups incubated at AIC-IIIM and reviewed their work in areas including wellness, medicines, healthcare and other emerging applications.

Welcoming Dr Srinivas, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Director, CSIR-NBRI Lucknow and Chairman, AIC-IIIM, outlined the institute's work in research, technology development and societal outreach. He also apprised Dr Srinivas of some of the critical challenges being faced by the institute in advancing research on cannabis and other phytochemical-based interventions.

Responding to the issues raised, Dr Srinivas assured that the challenges related to science, technology and innovation would be examined and addressed at the appropriate level.

Dr Saurabh Saran, Scientist-F, Fermentation and Microbial Biotechnology Division and Principal Investigator, IIIM-Technology Business Incubator, gave a presentation on the Technology Business Incubator (TBI-IIIM).

Giving an overview of the Floriculture Mission, Dr Shahid Rasool, Scientist-E, CSIR-IIIM, highlighted the institute's efforts to promote floriculture through scientific interventions and support.

The institute's work under the Aroma Mission was subsequently highlighted by Dr. Suphla Gupta, Scientist-F, CSIR-IIIM. Vote of thanks was presented by Dr Shahid Jibran, CEO, AIC-IIIM.