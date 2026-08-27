NITI Aayog delegation calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 26: Dr. M. Srinivas, Member, NITI Aayog, along with a team of senior officials from NITI Aayog, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Lok Bhavan here. The NITI Aayog delegation comprised Anurag Goyal, Senior Adviser; Subhash Chandra Meena, Economic Adviser; Dr. Muniraju S.B., Deputy Adviser; Dr. Shobith, OSD (Health); and Sumaya Yusaf, Innovation Lead, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

During the meeting, Dr. M. Srinivas and the NITI Aayog team presented a comprehensive assessment of the development landscape of Jammu Kashmir, highlighting achievements, key sectoral gaps and possible interventions for accelerating the socio-economic development of the Union Territory. The assessment covered major sectors including Education, Skill Development and Employment, Health and Nutrition, Agriculture and Horticulture, Industry and MSMEs, Urbanisation, Tourism, Infrastructure Connectivity, Water Resources, and Renewable Energy and Power.

Advertisement

The delegation highlighted the need to further improve educational outcomes and infrastructure, strengthen industry-academia linkages and employment opportunities, address human-resource and infrastructure gaps in the health sector, and improve primary healthcare delivery. In agriculture and allied sectors, emphasis was placed on irrigation, modernisation of horticulture, reduction of post-harvest losses, cold-chain and processing infrastructure, livestock services, value-chain development and stronger market linkages.

For accelerating economic growth and employment generation, NITI Aayog suggested promotion of sector-specific industrial clusters, strengthening of MSMEs and employment-intensive manufacturing, improvement in logistics and export infrastructure, promotion of green mobility and development of a stronger innovation and start-up ecosystem in the UT. The presentation also highlighted measures for sustainable urban development, including improved water security, sewage treatment, river rejuvenation, faster implementation of AMRUT 2.0 and PMAY-U, improved urban roads and expansion of public transport.

The tourism potential of Jammu Kashmir was also discussed, with emphasis on improving last-mile connectivity and visitor amenities, promoting border, eco, rural and homestay tourism, and leveraging the UT's infrastructure for MICE and event tourism. NITI Aayog further highlighted the importance of timely completion of connectivity projects, improved water conservation and irrigation infrastructure, and greater utilisation of renewable energy potential, particularly through decentralised solar energy and PM-Surya Ghar.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the comprehensive sectoral assessment and shared the significant development initiatives undertaken in Jammu Kashmir in recent years. He observed that the Government of India and the J&K UT Administration are working together towards the vision of "Viksit Jammu Kashmir", with sustained emphasis on infrastructure creation, improved public service delivery, employment generation, investment and inclusive socio-economic development.

The Lieutenant Governor suggested that NITI Aayog may undertake a focused assessment and identify actionable measures for making Dal Lake cleaner and ensuring its long-term ecological sustainability. He also emphasised the need to examine the factors contributing to delays in completion of major development and infrastructure projects in Jammu Kashmir and suggested institutional, administrative and implementation measures for ensuring their timely and effective completion.

Dr. M. Srinivas assured the Lieutenant Governor that NITI Aayog would continue to work closely with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and relevant Ministries of the Government of India to facilitate appropriate policy interventions, promote inter-sectoral convergence and support the UT in addressing critical development gaps. The discussions underscored the importance of a coordinated and outcome-oriented approach to fully harness Jammu Kashmir's potential and accelerate its journey towards Viksit Jammu Kashmir and Viksit Bharat @2047.

Meanwhile, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Member of Legislative Assembly from Kupwara called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

Rohit Bhat, Festival Director Jammu Film Festival (JFF) also called on Lieutenant Governor and briefed him on the upcoming 5th edition of the Jammu Film Festival, scheduled to be held in Jammu on 28th-29th September 2026.

It was informed that the 5th edition of the Jammu Film Festival has received 210 film submissions from 35 countries. Following the selection process, 41 films from 16 countries have been shortlisted for screening, in addition to 12 regional films from Jammu Kashmir that will be presented separately in a special regional showcase section.