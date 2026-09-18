Nithari case: Surendra Koli found dead in his Haridwar tea shop

HARIDWAR, Sep 18: Nithari case accused Surendra Koli was found dead in his tea stall here on Friday, police said.

Koli, who was subsequently acquitted in several Nithari cases, worked as a domestic help at the Noida house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher.

The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were discovered from the backyard and drains near a bungalow (D-5) belonging to Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.

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The gruesome findings, unearthing the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community.

Pandher, a co-accused in the case, was also in jail for years but was released on October 20, 2023 following his acquittal in the case.

Koli, who was 30 years old when arrested in 2006, was awarded multiple death sentences in various cases over the years. (Agencies)