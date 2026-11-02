Nita Ambani announces 100-acre Anant Ashray Township in Karjat for 5,000 people

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Nov 1: Reliance Foundation founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani today announced the establishment of Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, a proposed 100-acre township in Karjat near Mumbai that will provide a lifelong home to more than 5,000 orphaned children, senior citizens and persons with developmental disabilities.

The permanent, not-for-profit institution will be developed in phases, subject to necessary approvals, Reliance Foundation said in a media release.

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The township is expected to support a larger community of around 15,000 people, including caregivers, medical professionals, support staff and their families.

She also performed the bhumi pujan and groundbreaking ceremony at the proposed site today on her birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambani said, "For me and my family, Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray is a beginning very close to our hearts. It is a step towards building a loving home for people with disabilities, children who need a home and seniors who seek care and comfort."

She said, "The initiative was also intended to address the concerns of parents whose children need lifelong care. As a mother, my deepest hope is that parents who have spent a lifetime worrying about who will care for their children when they are no longer there can find peace in knowing that their child will always have a home and a family of their own."

"Above all, we hope Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray gives every person, at every age, the chance to live with dignity and look forward to each new day with hope," Ambani added.

The proposed township will comprise eight residential villages, each named after a sacred river of India. Residents will live in small, family-style homes supported by dedicated house parents and caregivers.

Each resident will have an individualised care and development plan covering healthcare, education, skills, employment, friendships and personal well-being.

Around 1,000 people from nearby areas are expected to access therapy, education and employment opportunities, while mobile medical clinics and family respite homes will extend support to neighbouring communities.