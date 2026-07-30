NIT Srinagar Gets New Director; Prof Anurag Appointed For Five Years

Srinagar, Jul 30: Ending a prolonged wait for regular leadership, the Ministry of Education has appointed Prof Anurag Misra, Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Jammu, as the new Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

According to an order issued by the Department of Higher Education on July 29, the appointment has been made by the President of India in her capacity as the Visitor of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Prof Misra has been appointed on a tenure basis for five years from the date he assumes charge or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

The Ministry has directed the Director of IIT Jammu to relieve Prof Misra at the earliest to enable him to take charge at NIT Srinagar. It has also instructed the Director-in-Charge of NIT Srinagar, Prof Binod Kanaujia, to hand over charge to the newly appointed Director.

Advertisement

The appointment fills a key academic and administrative position that had remained without a full-time incumbent for more than two years. (KDC)