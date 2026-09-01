NIT Srinagar climbs to 19th rank among top Technical Universities

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has registered a significant improvement in the India Today Rankings 2026, securing 19th rank among the Top Technical Universities in India, compared to 22nd rank in 2025.

The three-position rise marks another milestone in the Institute’s ongoing journey towards academic and institutional excellence and reflects its continued progress in academics, research, innovation and overall institutional development.

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Director, NIT Srinagar, Prof Anurag Misra, congratulated the entire Institute fraternity on the achievement and said the improved ranking reflects the collective commitment of the Institute towards excellence.

He said NIT Srinagar would continue to focus on quality education, cutting-edge research, innovation and stronger industry-academia collaboration while further strengthening its academic ecosystem and national standing.