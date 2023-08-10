Nissar Ahmad Wani suspended

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Government today ordered suspension of Nissar Ahmad Wani, Labour Procurement Officer, Rampore Sector, Baramulla, who has been arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to an order in this, Nissar Ahmad Wani shall be deemed to have placed under suspension with effect from August 4, 2023 i.e. the date of arrested of the officer in case FIR number 15/2023, under section 7 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act in Police station ACB Srinagar.

The officer shall remain attached in DLPD Headquarters, J&K during his period of suspension.