Nissan hikes price of Datsun GO and GO+ by up to 5 pc

NEW DELHI: Automaker Nissan India on Tuesday said it has increased the price of Datsun GO and GO+ by up to 5 per cent with immediate effect.
“Owing to increase in multiple costs, we are making a planned price increase to our Datsun GO and GO+ models,” Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.
The Datsun GO range currently starts with a price tag of Rs 3.32 lakh, while the GO+ trims are tagged from Rs 3.86 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). (agencies)
