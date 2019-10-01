Nissan hikes price of Datsun GO and GO+ by up to 5 pc

NEW DELHI: Automaker Nissan India on Tuesday said it has increased the price of Datsun GO and GO+ by up to 5 per cent with immediate effect.

“Owing to increase in multiple costs, we are making a planned price increase to our Datsun GO and GO+ models,” Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The Datsun GO range currently starts with a price tag of Rs 3.32 lakh, while the GO+ trims are tagged from Rs 3.86 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). (agencies)