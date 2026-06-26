Nirjala Ekadashi observed with religious fervour across Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Like in other parts of the country, the sacred festival of Nirjala Ekadashi was observed here today with deep religious faith, prayers and traditional rituals.

"Shabeels" were organized at various places and sweet water was distributed among passersby, while temples witnessed a steady flow of devotees who offered prayers to Lord Vishnu, performed puja and sought blessings on the auspicious occasion.

Advertisement

Nirjala Ekadashi, considered one of the most significant Ekadashi fasts in the Hindu calendar, falls on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of the Jyeshtha month. The festival is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi or Pandava Ekadashi and is regarded as the most rigorous among all Ekadashi fasts as devotees traditionally observe a waterless fast.

In Jammu, devotees began the day with early morning prayers and visits to temples. Special arrangements were made at several religious places where bhajans, kirtans and Vishnu pujan were organised.

Devotees offered flowers, Tulsi leaves, fruits and other traditional offerings while reciting religious texts and chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Several devotees also observed the fast for discipline, devotion and prayers on this day bringing spiritual purification and divine blessings. According to religious traditions, the merit associated with observing this fast is considered equivalent to observing all Ekadashi fasts of the year.

Several social, religious and traders organizations arranged stalls and distributed food and water among people as part of the traditional practices associated with the day.